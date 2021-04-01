Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: Pat Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament
ipl

IPL 2021: Pat Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

The pace spearhead on Thursday shared a picture in which he can be seen enjoying wine while he is on his way to India for the IPL. "Pumped to be on my way to India for the IPL. See you soon KKR," Cummins tweeted.
ANI | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins(Twitter/IPL)

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on April 9.

The pace spearhead on Thursday shared a picture in which he can be seen enjoying wine while he is on his way to India for the IPL. "Pumped to be on my way to India for the IPL. See you soon KKR," Cummins tweeted.

Earlier ANI had reported that Cummins will be arriving in India on April 2. With the team set to play their first game on April 11, he will be available for training from April 9.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Excited for the season ahead, says Sam Curran

IPL 2021: Irfan questions players' decision to pull out 'so close' to tournament

IPL 2021: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulls out

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

Cummins was bought by KKR last year for a whopping 15.5 crore and he had become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. However, this record has been broken by Chris Morris as he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore this season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pat cummins kolkata knight riders indian premier league ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP