Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Match 16 of Indian Premier League, 2026 to start at 07:30 PM

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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, Match 16 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Indian Premier League, 2026. Match will start on 10 Apr 2026 at 07:30 PM

Venue : ACA Stadium, Guwahati



Rajasthan Royals squad -

Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Perala, Kwena Maphaka, Yash Punja, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -

Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Mangesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

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