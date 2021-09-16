Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain in IPL 2021 in UAE

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue his duties as Delhi Capitals captain when the IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE from September 19th. The franchise released a statement confirming that Pant will continue in the role as the captain for the remainder of the season.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League,” the statement from DC read.

“Delhi Capitals is currently on top of the points table with 6 wins from 8 matches, and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 22nd of September when the league resumes in the UAE,” it further added.

Pant was named as the captain in place of Shreyas Iyer after the latter suffered an injury in March during India's first ODI against England. Under his captaincy, DC managed to reach the top of the IPL table before the tournament was suspended due to the rising number of Covid cases in the tournament's bio-bubble.

The IPL 2021 season is set to resume in the UAE from September 19th, and Iyer is fit to return to play for DC in the remainder of the games. But Pant will still continue as the captain of the team due to the success the team attained under his captaincy in the first half of the season.

“Super excited for the remainder of season - very happy to have @ShreyasIyer15 back in the squad and fully fit - have no doubt that Rishabh and him together will continue the fantastic work done in the first half of the season - let’s bring home the title @DelhiCapitals @IPL,” DC co-owner Parth Jindal wrote on Twitter.

Under Iyer's captaincy, DC had reached the final in the IPL 2020 in the UAE, where they had lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021

