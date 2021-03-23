IPL 2021: West Indies duo Andre Russell, Sunil Narine arrive in India

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are back as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players arrived in Mumbai for the mandatory week-long quarantine ahead of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The duo checked into the team hotel during the wee hours of Tuesday, having flown in from the Caribbean to Mumbai via USA.

The West Indies players are the second set of players to arrive. The first batch of team members--that arrived on Sunday-- includincluded former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi and other members of the support staff also checked on Sunday.

Addressing the fans upon his arrival, Narine said: "Whenever you think about the IPL, you think about India," said Narine, reflecting on playing the tournament in UAE last season. "So, it's great to be back. Hopefully, we can have a better season than last year."

All-rounder Russell also spoke a few words on the occasion. "We are closer to you guys now, the games are in India.

"Whether you guys are watching from home or the stands, we will be representing Purple and Gold. Now is the time when we are going to do what we do best because we know the bubble. We're used to this situation, our mindset is already planned for this. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," stated Russell.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) sent out by the BCCI, it is compulsory for all players, management, and support staff entering the bubble to undergo a week-long quarantine in their hotel rooms. During this period, each person will be tested multiple times.

"The testing will continue as per BCCI's guidelines throughout the tournament, similar to how it was conducted last season in the UAE," KKR said on its website.

Individuals will only be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions upon testing negative.

The rest of the player-arrival details are yet to be finalized.