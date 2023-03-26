With Shreyas uncertain, KKR bank on ‘Russell the MVP’: A look at Kolkata Knight Riders strongest possible XI at IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a subpar outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the problems for the franchise have compounded heading into a brand new edition. The availablity of Shreyas Iyer looks uncertain and going by reports fans may have to prepare for a season without the middle-order batter.

Andre Russell in action(IPL)

In the absence of Shreyas, the biggest question for KKR is their captaincy. Going by the players they have assembled after the auction Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, and Nitish Rana are some of the forerunners.

Rana does boast of good captaincy record, having led Delhi to eight wins in 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. However, Russell, arguably being the MVP (most valuable player) in the KKR camp at the moment, the baton could be passed to him, at least for this season.

Shakib, on the other hand, could miss a few matches due to his commitments to Bangladesh cricket team, who are currently engaged in a series against Ireland. The two nations will once again meet in May for two ODIs, which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

If we go by the names available on paper, KKR does appear to be a weaker opponent as compared to others, but taking lessons from the 2021 edition, when the team finished as runners-up, could save them from yet another poor show.

Venkatesh Iyer should lead the team's charge at the top and one of the overseas player Litton Das or Rahmanullah Gurbaz could shoulder the responsiblity with him. Litton emerges as a better option if you recollect his recent exploits against Rohit Sharma and Co.

Rana could fill up the number three spot and with Iyer uncertain Russell could move up to number 4. This allows Kolkata's, in fact, the league's most explosive batter some time at the crease and run the game accordingly.

Rinku Singh too showcased his ability in the limited time he spent in the middle last year, and the franchise will hope for a similar performance from the Uttar Pradesh cricketer.

Kolkata can play smartly with Gurbaz and Narayan Jagadeesan, making either one the wicketkeeper if they want to squeeze Shakib, again depending on his availability, in the XI. Then either Nitish Rana or Sunil Narine can open the innings. Narine, who has been KKR's biggest weapon with the ball, have many times been promoted up the order.

If we look at the bowling front, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee are likely to spearhead the pace attack with Lockie Ferguson as back-up.

Shardul Thakur, who has been traded from Delhi Capitals, will have a lot on stake after not being considered for the T20 World Cup last time. The story could repeat as we approach towards the ODI World Cup but a good all-round contribution cam help him cement his spot for the showpiece event, which is scheduled for October-Novemeber.

KKR get their campaign underway against in an away fixture against Punjab Kings on April 1.

Kolkata Knight Riders strongest possible XI for IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell (capt), Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan

