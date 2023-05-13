Home / Cricket / ‘IPL’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me’: Former India all-rounder slams SRH for under utilising Umran Malik

‘IPL’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me’: Former India all-rounder slams SRH for under utilising Umran Malik

ByHT Sports Desk
May 13, 2023 08:48 PM IST

“League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team,” he tweeted.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's torrid time in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they endured a seven-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Saturday. The outcome also saw the franchise endure a major blow in the race for play-offs as they find themselves ninth on the table with eight points from 11 encounters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Brian Lara with Umran Malik during a practice session(PTI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Brian Lara with Umran Malik during a practice session(PTI)

If we look at the proceedings Sunrisers Hyderabad put a good show but their misfortunes compounded after an experiment by Aiden Markram failed miserably. With 69 required in the final five overs, Markram handed the ball to part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma, who blew 31 runs in six balls, as the equation dropped to 38 in 24 balls.

Watch: Furious SRH crowd break into 'Kohli' chant after heated exchange with LSG members over bizarre no-ball call

Lucknow eventually chased down the 183-run target with four balls to spare and the decisive over by Abhishek drew immense criticism on Markram's leadership abilities.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is part of IPL commentary panel, also was not very impressed with the move. In fact following the contest, Pathan made another strong point concerning Umran Malik, which has left the ex-cricketer “baffled.”

“League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team,” he tweeted.

Irfan did make a point as Umran was one of the two domestic talents, who was retained by the franchise for 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2021 mega auction.

However, the franchise have under utilised the Jammu and Kashmir speedster in the season, mainly due to his poor economy.

Also Read | 'I'm shocked to see Dhoni's...' Graeme Smith marvels at CSK captain's fanbase, wants him on-board in SA20

Umran has made seven appearances in the season and has leaked 176 runs in the 17 overs he has bowled at an economy of 10.35. He has managed five scalps, with 2/32 being his best figures in the season.

Meanwhile, as far as SRH's hopes for play-offs are concerned, another season of non-performance with a below-par show is knocking at their door.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl umran malik sunrisers hyderabad + 1 more
ipl umran malik sunrisers hyderabad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out