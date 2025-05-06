IPS officer's wife claims daughter ‘sexually harassed’ during RCB vs CSK IPL match at Chinnaswamy; case registered

A sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case was registered after the wife of an IPS officer lodged a complaint against a senior Income Tax Official and another person for allegedly harassing her son and daughter during an IPL 2025 match between hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The case was registered after a complaint was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station, near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, for the incident which took place on May 3 (Saturday) during the RCB vs CSK match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate after winning the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (ANI)

The police said that at around 9.40 pm on May 3, a scuffle broke out between two parties at the Diamond Box, a premium seating enclosure at Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the complainant, who is the wife of an IPS officer, two people abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26). She further alleged that the couple shouted at, threatened and disturbed her children. They also abused her daughter and behaved "indecently" with her. The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone.

Police said that one of the suspects involved in the incident was a senior Income Tax official. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS sections 351(1) ( criminal intimidation), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) 75(1) (sexual harassment), 79 (criminalizes acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty), police said, adding further investigation.

The altercation reportedly began when the IPS officer's daughter briefly left her seat to use the restroom, leaving her purse on the seat to indicate it was occupied. Upon her return, she found a man in her seat. When her brother asked him to move, explaining his sister was returning, the man refused, leading to an argument. The situation escalated as the sister joined her brother, and the man was joined by his wife, an income tax official, and their son. The verbal exchange intensified, with both sides reportedly exchanging abusive language. The confrontation between the IPS officer's daughter and the man reportedly became quite heated, with the man arguing directly in her face.

Unable to resolve the situation, the brother and sister contacted their parents at home. While en route to the stadium, the IPS officer sought assistance from his superiors, but when no help was forthcoming, his wife proceeded to the Cubbon Park police station to file a formal complaint.