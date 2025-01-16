Ireland penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd Women's ODI game against India

Menu Explore
ANI |
Jan 16, 2025 08:58 PM IST

Ireland on Thursday was penalised for a slow over-rate in the recently concluded third Women's ODI game against India, as reported by ICC.

Ireland on Thursday was penalised for a slow over-rate in the recently concluded third Women's ODI game against India, as reported by ICC.

Match Referee GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland was found to be two overs short of the required target, even after accounting for time allowances.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kim Cotton and Akshay Totre, along with third umpire Virender Sharma and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction and pled guilty to the offence, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. India won the third ODI between the two sides, securing a record victory to take the series 3-0.

In the third ODI match of the series, opener Pratika Rawal's exceptional batting performance stormed the Indian side to a mammoth victory of 304 runs over Ireland Women in the third and final ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Chasing a huge total of 436 runs in the last match of the series, the visitors were bundled out for a mere total of 131 runs in the 32nd over of the inning.

The run-getters for Ireland's side in this match were Sarah Forbes and Orla Prendergast . Leah Paul and Laura Delany also scored some runs for their team but it was enough.

For India, three wickets were snapped by Deepti Sharma in her spell of 8.4 overs where she conceded just 27 runs and bowled two maiden overs. Two wickets were grabbed by Tanuja Kanwar in her nine overs where she gave away 31 runs and bowled two maiden overs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

