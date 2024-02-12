 U19 WC final: Irfan Pathan bashes Pakistani fans with 'keyboard warriors' jibe | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Irfan Pathan bashes Pakistani fans with 'keyboard warriors' jibe after India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final

Irfan Pathan bashes Pakistani fans with 'keyboard warriors' jibe after India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2024 05:46 PM IST

Irfan Pathan has hit back at trolls after India were outplayed by Australia in the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday.

With Pakistani fans taking aim at the Indian cricket team following the conclusion of the ICC U-19 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan issued a strong response for the 'keyboard warriors from across the border' on Sunday. Emulating Pat Cummins' Australian side in the ICC final, Australia's Under-19 team outclassed India in the final by 79 runs at Willowmoore Park in South Africa.

Irfan Pathan shared an explosive post after the U-19 World Cup final (PTI)
Irfan Pathan shared an explosive post after the U-19 World Cup final (PTI)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after Australia secured its fourth U-19 World Cup crown, Pathan hit back at trolls for targetting the Indian team led by youngster Uday Saharan. In his explosive post, Pathan took a dig at the Pakistan team for not making it to the summit clash of the U-19 World Cup. Defending champions India edged past hosts South Africa while Australia outclassed Pakistan in the semi-finals to set a rematch of the 2023 World Cup in the U-19 event.

Irfan Pathan bashes Pakistani fans

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi," Pathan said in his post. Earlier, Pathan was called out for his viral tweet after the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan.

What happened in U-19 World Cup final

Talking about the summit clash between India and Australia, Hugh Weibgen and Co. posted a record target for the defending champions in the 50-over contest. Crucial knocks from Harry Dixon (42), skipper Weibgen (48), Harjas Singh (55) and Oliver Peake (46*) guided Australia to 253-7 at Benoni. India's batting lineup misfired in the final as Saharan and Co. folded for 174 in 43.5 overs. Openers Adarsh Singh (47) and Murugan Abhishek (42) played stroke-fiked knocks for the defending champions. Mahli Beardman, who bagged three wickets in the final, was named the Player of the Match.

