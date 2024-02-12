'KL Rahul might bat at No. 4': Sunil Gavaskar explains how LSG can remain playoff-bound in IPL 2024

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes power-hitter Nicholas Pooran should bat ahead of skipper KL Rahul for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next season. Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite losing premier batter Rahul in the league stage of the tournament, LSG finished level on points with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 standings. Gavaskar opined that skipper Rahul can take up the No.4 batting position in the IPL(PTI)

Entering the playoff stage of the previous season, Rahul-less LSG were outplayed by Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. MI's 81-run win over LSG ended Lucknow's campaign and extended their title-less run in the cash-rich league. The Lucknow-based franchise retained the likes of Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya for the upcoming season.

'KL Rahul might bat at No. 4'

Speaking to Star Sports about how LSG can lineup next season, batting legend Gavaskar opined that skipper Rahul can take up the No.4 batting position in the IPL. “They are a good team. They have been a team which has somehow always played above their potential. If they continue to do that, they will be in the periphery of the top four all the time. KL Rahul might bat at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran can bat at No. 3,” Gavaskar explained.

"Nicholas Pooran, the more overs that he gets, the more destructive he can be. I saw in the Major League Cricket, he was just sensational. So clearly I think Pooran needs to get a few more overs," Gavaskar added. LSG traded pacer Avesh Khan for premier batter Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the build-up to the new season.

Quinton de Kock to open with Devdutt Padikkal?

The Lucknow-based franchise also signed Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6.40 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs. 20 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs. 2.40 crore), Ashton Turner (Rs. 1 crore) and David Willey (Rs. 2 crore) at the IPL auction. "Quinton de Kock, the opening bat. Devdutt Padikkal, who they have bought, might be the opener with him. So I think their batting seems to be definitely sorted. It's the bowling where they need to do a little bit more so that they continue to be in the top four," Gavaskar added.