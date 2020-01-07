Irfan Pathan differs with Virat Kohli, says four-day Test is the way forward

cricket

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced strongly in favour of the idea of conducting four-day Tests. In an exclusive interview to news agency IANS, the former left-arm seamer said: “I have been saying that for a few years now that four-day Tests should be there. I believe at least for couple of years that’s it is the way to go forward.” The 35-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket further added: “We play four-day cricket in Ranji Trophy, we get results. So why not Test matches?:

He added: “Obviously, nowadays results come regularly but if there are four-day Tests, every game will be result oriented...I totally, totally agree with four-day Test matches.”

Pathan’s remarks came just a few days after India captain Virat Kohli had voiced against the idea of four-day Tests. At the press conference before the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kohli had said: “I am not a fan of (it). With Test cricket, you know, day-night Test is the most (as far as changes go). Then you are only, purely talking about getting numbers in and entertainment. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Test—I mean, where do you end and then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. So I don’t endorse that at all.”

The proposal of four-day Test, which has been floated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2023-2031 cycle has also seen objections from several former and current cricketers apart from Kohli, including Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting.

The ICC’s cricket committee is set to discuss the four-day Test proposal in the next round of the ICC meetings, to be held in Dubai from March 27-31.

