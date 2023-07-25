Irfan Pathan goes ballistic as Pakistan fans mock ex-India star over viral tweet after Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

From Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, several celebrated figures of the Pakistani cricket fraternity shared special messages for the Pakistan A side after the Green Army outclassed India A in the recently concluded final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. In a match where Sai Sudharsan's dismissal on a 'clear no ball' triggered a massive debate, Pakistani fans also called out Irfan Pathan as the former Indian all-rounder was mentioned in several distasteful posts on Twitter.

Irfan Pathan has reacted after the ex-India star was mocked by Pakistani fans over a viral tweet(PTI)

Interestingly, Irfan was trolled by Pakistani fans over his viral tweet about a previous India versus Pakistan clash. The ex-India cricketer and full-time cricket pundit famously aimed a dig at Pakistan after Virat Kohli-starrer Team India registered a thrilling win over Babar and Co. at the T20 World Cup last year. With Pakistan A securing the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 title by defeating India A, fans and followers of the Green Army reminded Irfan about his viral tweet.

ALSO READ: Close call? Sai Sudharsan's dismissal on 'clear no ball' in IND A vs PAK A showdown triggers huge debate on Twitter

Pakistani fans troll Irfan over viral tweet

However, Irfan also issued a blistering response of his own on Twitter by hitting back at the internet warriors. The cheeky response from Irfan about fans taking a dig at the ex-India all-rounder has become the talk of the town. Irfan's tweet has received over 14k likes on Twitter. Several fans have also extended their support to Irfan after his tweet became the talk of the town on the internet.

Irfan hits back with epic reply

Talking about the summit clash between the arch-rivals at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, Mohammad Haris' Pakistan A posted a mammoth total of 352-8 in the 50-over contest. Tayyab Tahir slammed a brilliant century (108) while openers Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65) notched up quick-fire half-centuries to help the Green Army set a match-winning total. In reply, Yash Dhull's India A folded for 224 in 40 overs as the Men In Blue lost the final by 128 runs. Sufiyan Muqeem, who picked three wickets and leaked 66 runs, emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan A.

