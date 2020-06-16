Irfan Pathan helps out CSK official cobbler amid financial crisis, IPL postponement

cricket

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has been seen helping out the ones in need amid the global Covid-19 pandemic that has left a large population on the brink of a financial crisis. The former pacer, along with his brother Yusuf Pathan, has been seen distributing masks, foods, packets, and medicines amid the lockdown in the past few months. Now, with another noble gesture, Irfan has managed to win hearts once again.

Irfan, recently, donated a sum of Rs 25,000 to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official cobbler R Bhaskaran, who was reportedly struggling to make ends meet with IPL getting postponed.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Bhaskaran has been sitting on Wallajah Road in Chennai since 1993. In the last 12 years, he has worked as CSK’s official cobbler, and on the match days, he works from a small workstation outside the Players and Match Officials area.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, who has played with Irfan for India, applauded the former left-arm pacer for his gesture on Twitter and wrote: “Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone.”

Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone. Sweet of you @RaunakRK to bring up to light such positive stuff as well during these grim times https://t.co/YFq1KJliIL — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 15, 2020

“I got Rs 1,000 per match and CSK players took good care of me. At the end of the season, players and coaches would pool in and hand it over to me. Last year, I got around Rs 25,000, apart from what Dhoni gave me separately,” Bhaskaran was quoted as saying in the New Indian Express.

“But this year, my sons are without any job and have their families now. I had some savings and managed with that. Had I known such a day will come, I would have saved more,” he added.

“Last week Irfan Pathan sent some money (Rs 25,000). I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back. I don’t know how I will survive. If cricket doesn’t return soon, I will be gone,” he further said.