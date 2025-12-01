Irfan Pathan marvels at Rohit Sharma’s peak fitness after record-breaking knock in Ranchi: ‘Doesn’t look like he is 38’

Rohit Sharma reaffirmed his ODI brilliance with a blistering half-century against South Africa in the series opener. The seasoned opener showed he has no intention of easing off despite featuring in just one format, having already demonstrated his commitment by sharpening his fitness, shedding significant weight, and preparing diligently for the road ahead. Rohit recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, and in Ranchi, he added another major milestone to his name. With three cleanly struck sixes, he overtook Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes in ODI history. Rohit needed just three more hits to surpass Afridi’s tally of 351, achieved in 369 innings. He crossed the mark in 100 fewer innings, now sitting at 352 sixes in only 269 outings — a testament to his remarkable ball-striking ability across eras. Rohit Sharma scored a fine half-century against South Africa in Ranchi.(Somnath Sen)

Although he couldn’t convert his fluent fifty into a century this time, falling to Marco Jansen in the 22nd over, Rohit’s composed 57 was vital. His 136-run stand with Virat Kohli provided India with the perfect platform, helping them post a strong total of 349/8 in the first ODI at Ranchi.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was full of admiration for Rohit Sharma’s form and fitness, praising the veteran opener for his commanding approach in Ranchi and the clarity with which he is batting this series.

"As for Rohit Sharma, he seems to be at his peak. It doesn’t look like he is 38, he has improved his fitness. But the way he is playing according to the conditions and batting flawlessly, the half-century only shows with what mindset he is moving forward," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma shuts non-commital chatter

The 38-year-old shifted gears smoothly once he settled in, and alongside Virat Kohli, the experienced duo once again put to rest any chatter questioning their commitment towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Pathan expressed delight over Rohit's form, highlighting how the veteran opener continues to impress with his stroke play and resilience despite a brief scare early in his innings.

"It feels extremely good seeing how these two players are progressing. Rohit was dropped once off Nandre Burger’s bowling but he batted exceptionally – whether it be playing on the up or pull shot," he added.