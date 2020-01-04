Irfan Pathan retires: 5 memorable performances of the India all-rounder

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:54 IST

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket 19 years after making his first-class debut for Baroda in the 2000-2001 season of the Ranji Trophy. Irfan, who last played a competitive game of cricket in February 2019 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, announced his decision to retire in a show on Indian cricket’s official broadcasters. Irfan featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets). He was part of the victorious Indian team at the 2007 World Twenty20 and was the man-of-the-match in the final against Pakistan. Irfan was also a member of India’s ODI squad which won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Here are 5 memorable performances of the 35-year-old Irfan Pathan in international cricket

Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006

It was a green turf, the conditions were overcast and India had Irfan Pathan, who made the new ball talk in such a way that it left Pakistan speechless during India’s tour of 2006. Irfan became the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to claim a Test hat-trick. He removed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf in the very first over of the match. Irfan finished with brilliant figures of 5 for 61. But astonishingly, India lost the match by 341 runs as the batsmen failed to put together a good show.

Man of the match performance in World T20 final in 2007

In between Yuvraj Singh’s and Gautam Gambhir’s fireworks, Irfan Pathan’s performance in the World T20 in South Africa somewhat went unnoticed. But he had a major role to play in India lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. In the final against Pakistan, India were able to defend 157 mainly due to Irfan Pathan’s brilliance. Irfan ran through Pakistan’s middle order comprising dangerous players like Shahid Afridi to help India seal a famous win in Johannesburg by 5 runs. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his spell.

Irfan Pathan, the batsman

Sourav Ganguly had hit his maiden double hundred, Yuvraj Singh scored a sparkling 169 but Irfan Pathan, the batsman, still managed to hog some part of the limelight with his maiden (and only) century against Pakistan in Bangalore in 2007. Irfan by then had established himself as an all-rounder in international all-rounder. He was promoted to bat at No.3 regularly between 2005 and 2007.

Important contribution in Perth high

Irfan’s Test career went upwards when his all-round performance helped India register their first-ever Test win at the iconic Perth in 2008. Irfan did not deliver a breakthrough performance but his contribution with bat and ball was crucial. He picked 5 wickets in the Test match and scored 74 runs, 46 of which came batting at No.3 in the 2nd innings when India had a lost some early wickets.

The comeback man

Irfan Pathan roared back to the Indian side after being ignored for more than a year and before you knew it, he put up a match-winning performance against Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI at Pallekele in 2012. Defending 294, Irfan first removed the Sri Lankan openers – Tilakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga – and then came back to run through the lower order to return with figures of 4 for 61. India won the match 20 runs.