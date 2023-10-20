Irfan Pathan shares screenshots, reveals India cricketers were attacked in Pakistan but they ‘moved on’

Since their defeat against India, things have heated up for Pakistan in their ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. Babar Azam and Co. lost by seven wickets in Ahmedabad, and the nature of their defeat was very one-sided. A collective display from India's bowling unit saw them restrict Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs, Chasing 192, India eased to the target in 30.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53*).

Irfan Pathan made a bombshell revelation.(PTI)

After the match, the PCB lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, alleging delays in visas for Pakistan journalists, absence of visa policy for fans and 'inappropriate conduct' towards its players during their World Cup match against India.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023”," PCB wrote on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the PCB had also earlier said to ESPNCricinfo, "The PCB is extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan games in ICC World Cup 2023. In the meantime, PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations."

'A fan threw an iron nail in Peshawar': Irfan Pathan's big revelation

Reacting to the development, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a different stance on the situation and felt that PCB 'should stop making issues on crowd behaviour' as he faced similar treatment 'in Peshawar'. During the World Cup clash between India and Bangladesh, commentator Pathan revealed, "We were playing a game in Peshawar, a fan suddenly threw an iron nail at me which struck under my eye. We never made an issue out of that and always appreciated their hospitality. Pakistan should stop making issues on crowd behaviour in India."

Pathan didn't just stop there. He took to X to share screenshots of news headlines which proved his statement. He also wrote, “I m still saying it happens. There were many good fans were there who chanted Balaji Zara dheere chalo with love before this trip. But this incident happened too. we moved on and focused on winning rather than crying about it.”

Pakistan saw their winning run in the ongoing tournament come to an end, at the hands of India. They face Australia in their upcoming fixture, on Friday, and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

