'When ankle twist happens, it doesn't take long...': Ex-India star passes 'dangerous' verdict on Hardik's injury vs BAN

Currently in fine form, Team India will be aiming to claim their third-ever ODI World Cup title, and their second at home soil. Despite remaining unbeaten, Rohit Sharma and Co. have received a huge setback in the first innings of their match against Bangladesh in Chennai, on Thursday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Bangladesh got off to a strong start, with openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das showing intent and reached 37/0 in eight overs. Needing to break the opening partnership, India skipper Rohit turned to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. India's Hardik Pandya being given medical treatment after injuring his left ankle while bowling during their match against Bangladesh.(ANI )

Opening his spell, the Gujarat Titans captain began with a dot ball, and then conceded a four in his next delivery. In the next ball, Hardik was once again smacked for a four by Litton. But the attention quickly turned towards Pandya, who wobbled towards his run-up and seemed to be in pain that even the team physio had to come out and have a look.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli returns to bowling in ODIs after 6 years as India face enormous Hardik Pandya injury setback vs BAN

The 30-year-old could be seen receiving treatment on his left leg and then even his ankle got taped. While Pandya was checking if he could carry on, Virat Kohli and Rohit could be seen discussing the situation. Finally, Hardik had to walk off,followed by big cheers as Rohit called Kohli to finish the over. Kohli managed to wrap up the over, conceding only two singles.

Commenting on Hardik's injury, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel revealed that the all-rounder should have returned if it wasn't something serious. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said, "I think it could be very dangerous, because usually when an ankle twist happens, it doesn't take that long. If it is okay, you start playing. From an Indian point of view, we can hope that it was just a precaution and they just took him off the field. Maybe take a painkiller and see how he is feeling. But he definitely looked in pain and if he is injured that will be a big blow for India."

Fans and experts will be eagerly waiting for an update from the Indian team management on Hardik's injury. The all-rounder is a crucial cog in Rohit's playing XI and is one of the irreplaceable stars. His absence could prove to be a huge blow, especially in the bowling department, where he has been Rohit's trump card in crucial situations. In the ongoing tournament, Hardik has taken five wickets and his power-hitting skills in the middle order also comes handy for India in close games.

Meanwhile, the BCCI dropped a fresh update stating Pandya would not bowl. The BCCI wrote on Twitter, "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans."

