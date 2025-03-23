Irfan Pathan snubbed from IPL 2025 commentary over accusations of bias, taking 'potshots' after fallout with few players

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was not been named by the broadcasters as part of the commentary panel for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pathan was reportedly ignored for the role after being accused of bias and taking "potshots" at specific groups of players. Irfan Pathan is not part of IPL 2025's commentary team(PTI)

After his retirement, Pathan has been a regular in both English and Hindi commentary during IPL matches and for India's international fixtures. However, he was not picked for the role ahead of IPL 2025. In a report in the Times of India, the former all-rounder was snubbed as broadcasters were unhappy with his social media activity, targeting certain players, and for bringing in personal grudges on air. The report further said he had a "fallout" with these players a few years back.

"Pathan had a fallout with a couple of players a few years ago. Since then, he has not shied away from referring to them aggressively. The matter was raised that other junior players got caught in the crossfire. He has been accused of taking potshots at them on social media platforms even if he didn't name them," sources close to the development told the newspaper.

Pathan, meanwhile, launched his own YouTube channel.

Pathan not the first high-profile name to be punished

The India legend is not among the first high-profile commentators to be punished by broadcasters after players' complaints. Back in 2020, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was reportedly removed from BCCI's commentary panel for India's ODI series against South Africa for his controversial 'bits and pieces' remark on Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," Manjrerkar posted on social media following the decision.