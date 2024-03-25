Irfan Pathan stunned by Sanju Samson's special shot-making: 'I and Rayudu were watching each other's faces'

Veteran India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was left stunned by Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League match on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants. Samson led his team from the front and played a ferocious 82-run* knock to help Rajasthan start their IPL campaign on a high. The swashbuckling batter took calculated risks and punished the loose deliveries for boundaries to keep the strike rate high. Sanju Samson led his team from front with a powerful performance against LSG.

During his 52-ball knock, Samson smashed three fours and six sixes to set up the foundation of a crucial win for the Royals.

Pathan said he and Rayudu were absolutely stunned by Samson's shot-making on the off-side which makes him a very special player.

"I and (Ambati) Rayudu were watching each other's faces when he played that shot off the back foot on the off side. You cannot play such a shot unless you have special ability, and Sanju is extremely special," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Samson played with a lot of responsibility and took on the spinners on his will to help the Royals post a formidable 193/4 in 20 overs.

Pathan was highly impressed with the Royals skipper's backfoot game through which he controlled the pace of the innings against the spinners.

"The way Sanju Samson is playing spin, I feel his name will surely be there among the top five cricketers against spin in the IPL. He has an amazing back-foot game. We know he has always played fast bowling well. He controlled the innings totally," he elaborated.

Samson and Riyan Parag (43, 29 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) forged a 93-run partnership for the third wicket to consolidate for their side.

He displayed his six-hitting prowess with 6 maximums as he played a couple of powerful pull shots and an astonishing show in front of the wicket.

"Two wickets had fallen but despite that, he played his game properly. He played cautiously when he had to do so and then when he had to play the big shots, he is as good as anyone as far as power-hitting is concerned. So it was enjoyable to watch," he stated.