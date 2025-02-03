Menu Explore
Irfan Pathan takes cheeky dig at England with "smog" remark after India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

ANI |
Feb 03, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a subtle dig at the England team after India shattered the records at Wankhede to secure a resounding 150-run victory over the touring side.

Irfan Pathan takes cheeky dig at England with "smog" remark after India's 4-1 T20I series triumph

In the final game of the enticing five-match series, India broke the shackles to script an emphatic win over England, concluding the series on a high note.

The five-match affair saw a couple of heated remarks from current and former English players. After India cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the series opener at Eden Gardens, Harry Brook made a comment that triggered India fans and forced a reaction from former cricketers.

Brook blatantly blamed smog in Kolkata, which made it hard for the England batters to pick India spinner Varun Chakravarthy during a press conference.

"Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He is tough to pick, and actually, with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here, and we can see the ball a bit easier," the England vice-captain had said as quoted from Wisden.

After India's memorable success at Wankhede Stadium, Irfan took a cheeky dig at the English team. He hinted at Brook's "smog" remark while congratulating India for an emphatic 4-1 series win.

"The score line of #INDvENG was Smog & trouble-free for team India well done boys," Irfan wrote on X.

In the final T20I, Abhishek Sharma's power-hitting took centerstage. He muscled the ball to pick effortless boundaries, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

His fiery 135 lit up the entire Wankhede as India's total reached 247/9. While defending the herculean total, England floundered in front of a clinical bowling display from the hosts. The visiting side could barely last for 11 overs, folding on 97 and succumbing to a 150-run defeat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
