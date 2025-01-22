'Is a single guy allowed to bring someone to hotel bar?': Clarke dissects 'touchy' BCCI diktat over wives, partners

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has expressed his concerns over the BCCI’s new guidelines, which limit the family time of Indian men's cricketers. The rule stipulates that players can only have their families with them for 15 days during a 45-day tour. File image of Michael Clarke. (Getty Images)

While the BCCI has not made these directives public, they were reported following India's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Clarke suggested that the policy could be a sensitive issue for some players who find it difficult to be away from home for extended periods.

“The one I found hard, because throughout my career, we went both sides with players, wives, and partners only being allowed sometimes, not being allowed on other times, then being allowed the whole time," Clarke shared during an appearance on ESPN’s Around the Wicket.

“The balance was difficult. You got guys who were older, who were married with kids, you got guys that are single.”

Clarke raised concerns about the difficulty in finding balance when it comes to family time, especially given the wide range of player circumstances. He noted, “So, from the perspective of the team, if the partners are not allowed to come the whole time, is the single guy allowed to bring someone back to the hotel bar and have a drink with her? Where’s the balance? I don’t know how it is going to work. I just think it is a really touchy one because some people find it more difficult being away from home."

Cultural differences

The new guidelines also instruct players to participate in domestic cricket during any breaks from international duty. Clarke questioned why this requirement needed to be put in writing, suggesting that in Australia, such matters are generally understood without being stated explicitly.

“It shows India’s culture is very different to Australia’s. Because a lot of those things in the Australian team are a no-brainer, are a given as part of being in that international setup,” Clarke said, referring to the importance of playing in domestic competitions like the Sheffield Shield or Big Bash League.

“The first-class cricket one, for example, to me, I think is great. Our domestic system has been strong, and it’s because players go back generally when they can, and play Sheffield Shield Cricket, BBL, One-Day, whatever it is,” he added.

He also questioned the necessity of certain stipulations, stating, “There are some other points there that I don’t know why it is even a conversation, I don’t know why it needs to be in writing.”