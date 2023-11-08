Is Glenn Maxwell's 201* the greatest ODI knock of all time?

On Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell scripted a tale laced with resilience, audacity, and indomitable cricketing prowess to steer Australia to a miraculous three-wicket win against Afghanistan. The Aussie all-rounder smashed 201* in a 292-run chase, and it comes as no surprise that many cricketers – former and current – are already calling the innings the greatest of all time. And for once, it might not be an exaggeration; Australia may have won five World Cup titles, but Maxwell's knock ensured the victory against Afghanistan was one of their sweetest – and certainly among the most memorable – in tournament's history. Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates 200 and win against Afghanistan, during cricket world cup, at Wankhede Stadium.(Hindustan Times)

The biggest case for Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary innings to be considered the ‘greatest’, is that it unfolded in the World Cup; an event that defines careers and legacies. Australia, who, on paper, were an overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan, were reeling at 49/4 when Maxwell arrived at the crease. His very first delivery of the innings propelled a review – although it was one charged with emotions more than cricketing acumen – as Azmatullah Omarzai was on a hat-trick at the time. Maxwell had found a thick outside edge that carried one bounce to the keeper, and Afghanistan called for a review for a leg-before.

The situation for Australia, however, further deteriorated as they slumped to 91-7. But the stage was set for Maxwell, who, despite being dropped twice on 24 and 33, somehow managed to seize the moment. His journey to the historic double century was fraught with adversity, both external and internal.

Drops, reviews, cramps, and physical agony punctuated Maxwell's innings. His ability to run was compromised as the innings grew. By the time the requirement was down to 75 runs, he could barely move his feet to play a shot. It was a testament to his bravery that every single he took received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. And this physical distress, far from deterring him, became a backdrop to his extraordinary display, as Maxwell's exceptional hand-eye coordination and near-perfect ball-striking abilities made up for the other limitations.

His record-shattering 201* marked the first instance in the history of ODIs where an individual achieved a double century while chasing. What further distinguishes his feat is that he accomplished this remarkable milestone as a non-opening batter; the first to do so.

Greatest of all time?

The year was 1983, and India was facing Zimbabwe in the World Cup semi-final. Despite a stunning run in the tournament, India found themselves in a dire situation, having lost half of the side at just 17. That's when Kapil Dev took the reins, blasting an unbeaten 175 off just 138 balls that not only steered India's sinking ship, but further propelled the side to a comprehensive 31-run win. To this date, the innings is considered as one of the greats in ODIs; unfortunately, it was never recorded for broadcast.

The very next year, it was West Indies great Vivian Richards' turn to produce a masterclass in ODI batting. His 189 off 170 balls is often cited as one of the greatest innings in the history of ODIs. It was a testament to his power, elegance, and the quick-fire style that was still relatively unfamiliar to his era. Over the next few decades, there was Sachin Tendulkar's desert storm (143 vs Australia), Herschelle Gibbs' 175 in a record 435-run chase, and Rohit Sharma's world record 264 that made the world stand and applaud.

So, where does Maxwell stand among such greats of the game? Each of these innings is celebrated in its own right, and it is challenging to draw direct comparisons. But, a stage like World Cup is hard to be toppled. And while the situation at which Kapil arrived at the crease was relatively worse than Maxwell's, the former India captain had the advantage of setting a target. In Maxwell's case, it was already a daunting chase and his physical limitations towards the latter stage of the innings made it all the more worse for the Aussie.

So – again – is Maxwell's 201* the Greatest ODI knock of all time?

The extraordinary context of the World Cup, the high-pressure run-chase, and the manner in which Maxwell steered the chase definitely makes the innings a worthy contender. From Pakistan legend Wasim Akram to former English captain Michael Vaughan, and Aussie captain Pat Cummins – who had the best seat in the house at the non-striker's end for a large part of Maxwell's knock – all have labelled the 201* as the “greatest.”

And, if such noted names in world cricket, who have done it all and seen it all, make such a massive claim, one has to take notice.