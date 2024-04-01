'Is he 42?': Srikkanth lauds 'vintage MS Dhoni' after batting blitz vs DC, says will play 'in IPL for 2 more years'

MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a sensational batting performance on Sunday, but failed to prevent a defeat for Chennai Super Kings in Vizag. Chasing 192 runs, CSK reached 171/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 16 balls. The India legend also clobbered four fours and three sixes in what was a valiant effort by the former CSK captain. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot.(ANI)

This was Dhoni's first batting opportunity this season and he entertained fans with his dominating shots. Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth was left impressed by Dhoni's display and pointed out the age factor.

"I don’t know how to express this. On one side, as a MS Dhoni fan, I am very happy, in a sense thatâ€æ what a knock! At the age of 42, someone is hitting like this, he is hitting them without any worry. Vintage Dhoni! In 2005, he hit an aggressive century against Pakistan in Vizag, he got out for 0 in the first match of his international career. In his second match (fifth), he tore into the Pakistan attack," he said.

"He is hitting sixes over point, he is hitting one-handed six into the mid-wicket stands. He is hitting it everywhere. He tore into the Delhi attack. What a knock! Earlier, he used to access the point region for his big shots on the off-side, but that cover drive, that leaning six was brilliant," he added.

Srikanth also feels that Dhoni is the best wicketkeeper in Indian cricket currently, followed by GT's Wriddhiman Saha. "In terms of keeping, he is still the best Indian keeper. He is still taking catches nonchalantly while standing up to spinners. He is still India’s best. No. 1 is Dhoni, No. 2 is Wriddhiman Saha, they both are still the best in the business. He made it look so easy. He is keeping well, he is batting well, he is running between the wickets well. Is he 42? I think, he will play the IPL for 2 more years, I think," he said.

After their defeat, CSK have fallen down to second position in the standings with four points in three matches (two wins and a defeat). Meanwhile, DC got their first win of the campaign and are seventh with two points in three fixtures (one win and two defeats).