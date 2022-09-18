'Is he going to be as good as Bumrah?': Australia great's straightforward response to Gambhir over Shami's T20 WC snub

Indian selectors named Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the squad for the T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia. The fast bowling duo returned to the set-up after missing the recent T20 Asia Cup, where India faced a 'Super 4' stage exit as they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both players missed the tournament with injuries. Besides them, Mohammed Shami also made a comeback, albeit as a standby, with Avesh Khan being dropped from the pace arsenal.

Many pundits and fans thought Shami should have been a part of the T20 Asia Cup squad. Even former head coach Ravi Shastri criticised the team's choices and remained puzzled by the omission of veteran bowler.

Shami has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event in Australia, as he is among the four standbys who travel with the team Down Under. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes selectors will face serious questions over Shami's place in the 15-man squad if he starts performing. Gambhir said Shami should serve as a back-up if any pacer picks up a niggle or injury in the World T20.

"If Shami starts performing really well, then there would be a lot of question marks for selectors on why he is not on the plane to Australia. And imagine if Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, or Harshal Patel, if one of these are having a bad day, then there would be more question marks. So, go with the guys who you have already picked irrespective of whether they are doing well or not. I know it is tough on Mohammed Shami, but it was anyway tough for him when he was not picked in the squad of 15 for the World Cup," Gambhir said at a press conference organized by Star Sports on Saturday.

"So, if you pick him in the XI ahead of any other guys who would be on the plane to Australia, it makes no sense to me. He should just be a backup if someone has a niggle or an injury and one of these guys are not available and you have to pick three fast bowlers. Otherwise, there is going to be a lot of criticism and I am sure selectors will not take that risk," he added.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden in response questioned if Shami would have the same effect as Bumrah, who arguably is one of the best in the business. Bumrah, who was suffering from a back injury, will return to competitive cricket after an intense rehabilitation programme at the NCA, Bengaluru.

“When you look at someone like Shami, has he got any extra surprises that Australian cricket don't know about or haven't seen before? Yes, he is a brilliant cricketer and he has the ability to take wickets. But is he going to be as good as someone like a Jasprit Bumrah? And I think it is too easy to think about the glass being half-full but you must back yourself,” argued Hayden.

"That is one thing that is happening around the Australian cricket team regarding Aaron Finch. It is all about that squad, when you cross that line, thinking we have got this. This is our team, we are certain about it," he added.

