'Is he retiring? We aren't ready': CSK's emotional 'Oh Captain...' tweet on MS Dhoni leaves fans gasping for breath

Is MS Dhoni retiring? Has he reached a decision? Has Dhoni already played is last IPL season? Questions a many popped up as reactions from fans across the country when Chennai Super Kings posted an emotional video of their captain with a four-word tweet. The post left fans gasping for breath as them looked and asked for answers from the franchise on Tuesday evening.

Chennai Super Kings' tweet on captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves fans emotional(AFP)

It has been more than a fortnight since the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended and Chennai witnessed a fairytale ending. For the second time in their tournament history did they bounce back from the low in the previous season to replay their critics with a title triumph. After finishing ninth in the 2022 season, marred with captaincy change before Dhoni reclaimed his role, CSK roared to a record-equalling fifth title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after beating Gujarat Titans in a rain-interrupted final.

On Tuesday night, CSK posted video of Dhoni with the caption: “Oh Captain, My Captain!”. The 33-second clip showed Dhoni running up the stairs to the pavilion and superimposed on it were images of his moments from the 2023 IPL season.

However, the lone presence of Dhoni in the video with an emotional background score left fans thinking that it was a hint or surety at the legend's retirement from IPL. Here is how fans reacted…

Throughout IPL 2023, world cricket has been wanting the answere to one question only - Is Dhoni retiring at the end if the season? And when he did win the trophy, he was asked point-blank about his intentions for IPL 2024, he made a heart-stopping 'retirement' remark that made the Ahmedabad crowd go berserk.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he said.

