'Disgusting! Is money so important?': Gambhir blasts Sehwag, Gavaskar for endorsing ‘Pan Masala’ with 'Sachin' remark

Fame is a heavy word because with it comes responsibility. An athlete achieves fame when he/she reaches a certain level in the sport through consistency and breaking a few notable records and that means fans look up that player and all his act gets closely followed. Like every sport, even in cricket, being famous leads to endorsement deals. While most products are willingly endorsed by players, others are looked down upon. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at legendary cricketers in Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev in endorsing an Indian tobacco brand. Gautam Gambhir is furious at cricket legends endorsing ‘Pan Masala'

Gambhir spoke about the issue during his recent interview with News18 where he was asked on his opinion on Indian cricketers endorsing 'Pan Masala'. He summed up his reaction using two words - “disgusting and disappointing”.

The two-time World Cup winner explained that money cannot be that important that one starts endorsing such products given that millions of kids look up to them as role models. He further exemplified his point with a remark on Sachin Tendulkar, revealing that the legendary batter had shut an offer of INR 20 crore for a ‘Pan Masala’ ad.

"It's disgusting and disappointing. That is why I say, choose your role models carefully. One gets recognised not by their name, but by the work they do. Crores of kids are watching. Money is not that important that you will end of doing a Pan Masala ad. In 2018, when I had stepped down from Delhi Capitals captaincy, I had given up INR 3 crores. I could have taken it, but I left it because I always believe that I should get what I deserve. Sachin Tendulkar was offered 20-30 crores but said no to these pan masala ads. He had promised his father that he would never engage in such stuff, which is why he is a role model,” he said.

Earlier last month, Sehwag and Gavaskar were both blasted on Twitter for criticising Gambhir and Virat Kohli over their infamous IPL fight at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Sehwag had said that the two 'icons' should not set a bad precedent for kids with such behaviour. However, both Sehwag and Gavaskar were hit back for the hypocrisy in view of him appearing in an endorsement for an Indian tobacco brand.

