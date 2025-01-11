‘Is it Gautam Gambhir that’s got to go or…’: Ex-AUS star fires shots at Team India head coach after BGT debacle

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has criticised Gautam Gambhir after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. The Indian team failed to showcase the same fight from the previous two tours Down Under this time and lost the series 1-3. They also failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Final for the first time since its inception. The Indian head coach came under the scanners for his underwhelming start to his tenure, as before the BGT, he also lost the home Test series to New Zealand 0-3. Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed a press conference during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(ANI)

Gambhir made a statement ahead of BGT in which he asserted that he wants the Indian players to be adaptable, but Hogg feels that they did not show that during the five-match series.

"The one thing that Gautam Gambhir said earlier on to that he wants his players to be adaptable, have that aggressive brand of cricket but when they have got to save the Test match, they’ve got their defensive game as well. And I really haven’t seen that in the Indian team do that as we’ve gone forward," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran Aussie spinner also pointed out that the selection panel should also face scrutiny for picking the players who failed to live up to expectations in pressure situations.

"You’ve got to look after the selection panel as well. Who was selecting the team? Who was selecting the squads in those particular scenarios? What is the long-term plan as well for India? But India looked like they are gonna get to the World Test Championship final, they didn’t. They have had a terrible last couple of months. So, I think if you are looking at the coaching staff, they will be under pressure moving forward," he added.

‘Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been on the top of their game’

Hogg further asserted that there was not one single reason for the India Test team's downfall in the ongoing WTC cycle as he elaborated that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had terrible last couple of series.

"So, is it Gautam Gambhir that’s got to go or a new head coach brings in his own coaching staff or is it the assistant coaches that have to go as well. But I think through that particular period, you’ve got Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in there as well. The two leaders that really have not been on the top of their game as well. So, there are a number of variables there which you could look out for, which has been the demise of India at the Test level over the particular period," he concluded.