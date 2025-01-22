‘Is Pakistan scared? They are unsure. Hope I’m wrong': PCB pulled up for delay in Champions Trophy squad announcement

Pakistan, the official host of the Champions Trophy 2025, is the only team among the eight - India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan - that has yet to announce its squad for the second-most prestigious tournament in the ODI format. ICC's initial deadline to name a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy was January 12, five weeks before the start of the tournament. Some teams, like India, took another week to name their squad, but with less than a month to go for the first match of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan remain the only team not to have announced their squad. Notably, all teams can make changes to their squad by February 11. So technically, Pakistan still have time to name their final squad. Pakistan's players pose with the winner's trophy(AFP)

But why the delay? There have been no official words from the PCB or the selectors yet, but former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes it has a lot to do with Saim Ayub's fitness update.

"Pakistan kya darr gaya jo abhi tak team announce nahi ki? Nahi dara nahi hai. Samajh nahi aa rahi hai -- karein to kya karein? (Is Pakistan scared to announce their squad? No it isn't, just unsure what to do and what not)," said Basit in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The biggest issue is Saim Ayub, whether he can return fit or not. It's still not clear."

Ayub, who has had a fantastic start to his international career, scoring 515 runs in just 9 ODIs that included two centuries in South Africa, is currently battling an ankle injury that has put a serious doubt over his Champions Trophy participation. Ayub suffered the injury during the Test series against South Africa.

Basit said Pakistan's underperforming middle-order is the reason why they want to make sure their top-order is at full strength and without Ayub at the top of the order, that seems difficult.

"I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan's problem is their middle-order because they have to face 140kmph fast bowlers, barring against India who have spin all-rounders," said Basit. Right now, Pakistan's No. 5, 6 and 7 appear dodgy. That's why I am in favour of Saud Shakeel. People are talking about Khushdil Shah. But do you want a T20 player in the Champions Trophy squad?"

What happens if Saim Ayub is not fit?

If Ayub is unavailable, selectors have reportedly identified a replacement. Out-of-form opener Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan are unlikely to be included, while Fakhar Zaman has secured his spot in the squad.

The selection of Imam-ul-Haq and emerging talent Haseebullah remains under consideration. The squad is expected to feature established players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, and Irfan Khan.

In terms of bowling, Pakistan will continue to rely on its dynamic pace attack, which includes Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain. Kamran Ghulam, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, and young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem will provide additional support.

"Tayyab Tahir, Saud and Kamran Ghulam haven't played ICC events. Similarly, the spinners Sufiyan (Muqeem) and Abrar (Ahmed) haven't played," said the former batter.

"That's why at this time Shadab Khan is needed as a spin all-rounder. If Saim is fit, then Saim and Fakhar Zaman is the best opening combination. If Saim doesn't make it, then Shan Masood. Who's left after that? Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. So your batting will depend on these four and bowling will depend on pacers," he concluded.

Pakistan start off their campaign in the first of the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The other two teams in Group A are India and Bangladesh.