Is Shreyas Iyer fit to bat for India? Will they be allowed a substitute if he does not bat?

The Indian team is desperate to win the last ODI in Sydney, and it was evident from the effort they put in the field in the first innings of the game. Notably, the hosts won the toss for the game decided to bat first. Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain after falling on the ground while taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey-(AFP)

The openers gave Australia a good start. But India clawed their way back into the match in the middle and late overs. After the departure of the first two wickets, Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey were building a partnership that could have taken the match away from India. Even after the dismissal of Short, Carey was holding one end to guide Australia to a stellar total.

How Iyer got injured

However, Shreyas Iyer put in a special effort on the field in the 34th over of the innings to get the wicket of Alex Carey and ensure that India did not lose their grip on the match. On the fourth delivery of the over, Harshit Rana bowled a back-of-length delivery around the off stump line. Carey looked to pull the ball, but did not get the connection right. All he managed was a top edge, and the ball started travelling over the backward point region.

Iyer, who was stationed inside the ring, tracked the ball and then dived to take a stunning catch. Although it gave India the prized wicket, it ended with the Indian vice-captain injuring his ribs and left hip. Shreyas Iyer looked in discomfort and walked off the field to get some treatment. The batter did not come out to the field anymore during the innings.

Will India get a substitute if Iyer does not bat?

Even at the halfway stage in the match, there was no clear indication whether Shreyas Iyer would bat for India. Although there is still no update, if Iyer does not walk out, India will have one wicket less in the chase. Notably, this is a physical injury and concussion substitute will not be allowed in this case.

