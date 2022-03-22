'Is this the delivery you talk about?': Pakistan great Wasim Akram tweets vintage video of his bouncer to Viv Richards

A few days ago, former West Indies captain Viv Richards, in an interview, said that the fastest ball he ever faced in his career was from Pakistan great Wasim Akram. Richards spoke about the time when a young Akram had burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s and how his lively pace and yorkers were beginning to give the batters all around the world a tough time. Richards said that while Australian great Jeff Thomson was the fastest bowler he faced, the quickest ball he ever took guard to was bowled by Akram. (Also Read: 'I have nightmares about it now and again': Viv Richards recalls fastest ball ever faced from legendary Pakistan quick)

"One of the quickest deliveries I have ever, ever encountered, and I believe there was someone upstairs looking after me. I had some hair left then, somewhat of a mini-Afro and this one went by so quickly, I could hear it hitting the wicketkeeper's gloves and I said, 'Wow, wow.' Wasim was a young man, coming on to the scene, and I was heading towards the exit door so I was glad that while he was coming then, I was going," Richards told ESPNCricinfo.

Akram has reacted to Richards' praise for him. Quoting a tweet from @cric_archivist, Akram said: "Hello Sir @ivivianrichards. Is this the delivery you talked about? Whatever this was, you were and always will be the greatest."

What ever this was, you were and always will be the greatest https://t.co/fvZWcf4HtX — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 22, 2022

Although there's no conclusive evidence as to which series it was, by the look of it and the jerseys worn by players, it is likely from the World Championship of Cricket in 1986. Coming round the wicket, Akram sent sown a snorter of a ball to Richards with incredible pace with the West Indies great ducking at the right time. However, it was a no-ball.

"I can remember also that I did say to the individuals, the batsmen in the West Indies team at the time, I said, 'Hey man, good luck to you guys, having to encounter that guy on a regular basis man.' Wasim, he was very, very special. Up to this day, I still see that particular delivery. I have nightmares about it every now and again," Richards had further mentioned.