Isa Guha apologises for 'primate' remark on Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Shastri calls her 'brave woman': 'Chose wrong word'

Isa Guha, the former England pacer, who is commentating for Fox Cricket for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has issued an on-air apology after she received flak for a comment on India pacer and Test vice-captain, Jasprit Bumrah. On Day 2 of the Gabba Test, Isa Guha was speaking highly of Bumrah and it was then that she made a controversial remark, angering fans on social media. Isa Guha issues apology for her comment on Jasprit Bumrah

Isa Guha labelled Jasprit Bumrah as the "MVP - Most Valuable Primate". Speaking further, she said, "He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India and why so much focus was on him in the build-up to this Test match and whether he would be fit. He needs some support though.”

This comment drew a lot of criticism on social media and several users compared it to the 'Monkey-gate' scandal between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds during the Sydney Test in 2008.

On Fox Cricket's coverage before the start of play on Day 3 at the Gabba, Guha said, "Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others."

"If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game," she added.

'Deeply sorry'

Isa Guha further stated that she is deeply sorry for making such a comment about Jasprit Bumrah, however, she added that she had no intention of hurting someone's feelings. For the uninitiated, Isa Guiha was born to Indian parents in the UK. She played 113 international matches for England across all formats of the game.

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that, I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," said Guha.

Speaking immediately after Guha's apology, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, lauded her on the "brave" move by apologising for the "primate" remark.

"Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on," said Shastri.

Coming back to Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer has been the lone warrior for India in the ongoing Gabba Test. He has managed to pick up wickets consistently, however, the others continue to struggle.

However, centuries by Travis Head and Steve Smith in the first innings have put Australia firmly ahead in the game.