Ishan Kishan earned T20 World Cup call-up because he gave ‘cricket the respect it deserves’: ‘Life comes back…’

Ishan Kishan has had a rough road in his journey as an international cricketer: after being all but exiled from the Indian national team in 2023, he finally earned his keep back in the side, as he was included in the squad for next year’s T20 World Cup in a surprise decision. Ishan Kishan marks his return to the Indian national team after a long lay-off.(PTI)

Kishan’s inclusion comes after a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, in which the Jharkhand captain led his side to a maiden title in the tournament with some exhilarating cricket. Kishan himself was at the heart of this, top-scoring in the tournament with 517 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 197. This included 101(49) in the final as his team beat Haryana.

Whatever the case, it can’t be argued that Kishan made a case for himself based on merit, earned via both the domestic route and through international pedigree, given his time in the IPL and with the national team.

Speaking about Kishan’s selection, Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel said, “Cricket has given Ishan Kishan a gift. People on the outside can have a guess about whether it was fair, unfair, and all that, but life comes back in a circle. The reason Ishan (Kishan) was not on the side, and why he is in the team now, is because of one thing: he gave cricket the respect it deserves.”

'A player like Kishan in Buchi Babu…'

To explain what he meant by this claim, Ashwin explained that Kishan didn’t see any level of domestic cricket as below him, and understood that the only way to enter the reckoning again was to play cricket consistently and play it well.

“In first class, he even came to play in the Buchi Babu Invitational. A player like Ishan Kishan came in to play the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai for Jharkhand,” said Ashwin. “From there, he was there for Jharkhand in their preparation for the Ranji Trophy, where he was number one. And in first-class cricket, he came in and scored runs. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he led Jharkhand and even performed well. It is because of this.”

Ultimately, Ashwin also weighed in on the discussion regarding Kishan's removal from the Indian team and contracts due to a request for time off in 2023. Ashwin explained that it wasn’t the intangibles that earned Kishan another shot in the team – it was just the quality and weight of his performances, which knocked the door down and gave the selectors no choice but to consider him for the squad.

“It is not about Ishan Kishan the person; it is about Ishan Kishan the cricketer who went through the yards of the game, respected the game, and hence succeeded,” concluded Ashwin.