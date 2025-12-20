‘I am very happy’: Ishan Kishan's first reaction after T20 World Cup squad call-up

Ishan Kishan made a comeback into the Indian team setup, on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter has been selected in the 15-man T20 World Cup 2026 squad, after helping Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, where he was also the top run-scorer. Ishan Kishan in action. (PTI)

After his selection, Kishan opened up on his comeback and looked delighted. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am very happy."

He further added, “Also very happy for my domestic team, Jharkhand, on winning their maiden SMAT trophy! Everyone played really well”

It was Jharkhand's first-ever SMAT title and has returned to the national team after last playing a T20I vs Ausralia in late 2023. During his SMAT campaign, he smacked 517 runs in 10 innings at 57.44, packed with two tons and two half-centuries. In the final also, he got a century vs Haryana.

Backing Kishan's selection during the press conference on Sunday, Agarkar said, "He bats at the top in white-ball cricket, and he’s been in good form. He played before for India. He wasn't in the Indian team because there is a Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant ahead of him. We felt a keeper at the top gives us more solidity."

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has also been included in the T20 World Cup squad. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side and Axar Patel has been named as the vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was vice-captain, has been dropped, and Jitesh Sharma faced similar fate. The pair were part of the recent five-match T20I series vs South Africa. Gill missed the last two T20Is due to a foot injury, which he sustained in the nets ahead of the Lucknow fixture.

Gill had a poor 2025 campaign in T20Is, getting 291 runs in 15 innings at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. But he failed to register any half-centuries and tons.