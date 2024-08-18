Ishan Kishan reminds his class on red-ball return, unleashes six-hitting masterclass to seal dramatic win for Jharkhand

Ishan Kishan has made a powerful statement as he returned to red-ball cricket in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai earlier this week. His year began with controversy, having been excluded from the BCCI central contracts for not representing Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. However, Kishan rejoined his state team ahead of the upcoming domestic season and delivered a standout performance in its opening match against Madhya Pradesh. Ishan Kishan smashed two sixes when Jharkhand required 12 runs to win, with just two wickets remaining(X)

Kishan set the tone with a magnificent century, hammering 114 runs off just 107 deliveries, which played a pivotal role in giving Jharkhand a 64-run lead in the first innings. Yet, the match took a tense turn when Jharkhand, chasing a modest target of 174, suffered a middle-order collapse.

Despite starting strong at 65/1, the team faltered, losing five wickets for a mere 70 runs. The game was precariously balanced, with 12 runs still needed to win and only two wickets in hand.

In a display of calmness under pressure, Kishan showed his experience as he anchored one end and demonstrated the qualities that made him a regular in the Indian team. He calmly navigated the challenging situation, securing the win for Jharkhand in dramatic fashion.

Facing spinner Akash Rajawat in the 55th over, Kishan unleashed two powerful sixes on the second and fourth deliveries, sealing a victorious start for his team in the tournament.

Watch:

Ishan has been away from the Indian team since December last year, when he left the tour of South Africa midway, reportedly due to fatigue. Team India's then-head coach Rahul Dravid later informed that he made himself unavailable for selection; however, Ishan didn't take part in the Ranji Trophy despite BCCI's directives for players to prioritise the domestic red-ball tournament. Instead, Ishan trained with Hardik Pandya in Baroda ahead of the Indian Premier League season, which was followed by him being removed from the board's contract list.

The youngster endured a poor stint in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, too, as the franchise finished at the bottom of the table. However, Cricbuzz reported earlier this month that Ishan was advised to make a return to domestic cricket to return in contention for a spot in the Indian team.