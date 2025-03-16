Ishan Kishan slams 24-ball 64 in intra-squad match, poses threat to Head-Abhishek duo with opening conundrum for SRH

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan will be on the road to redemption in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, and he has started preparing for that journey already. Kishan was released from the Mumbai Indians squad after spending 7 years with them. The five-time champions tried to buy him back during the IPL mega auction, but Sunrisers Hyderabad went all guns blazing to sign him for a whopping INR 11.25 crore. Ishan Kishan hits 23-ball 64 in intra-squad match.(X Image/@SunRisers)

The wicketkeeper batter joined the SRH camp for IPL 2025 and took part in the intra-squad match to fine-tune himself for the big season. The left-handed batter showed the SRH management during the intra-squad match that he is no less than their retained players - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen in terms of boundary-hitting ability.

Kishan slammed a quickfire 64-run knock in just 24 balls to set the stage on fire and impressed the SRH management and their fanbase ahead of the upcoming season. He opened the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma in the intra-squad match as the left-handers went berserk right from the start. However, Kishan outlasted his opening partner, who scored a blistering 28 off 8 balls.

Kamindu Mendis dismissed the newly-recruit batter off a caught-and-bowled, but he had already put his team in a formidable position with 117/3 in 7.2 overs.

Chance for Ishan Kishan to redeem himself

The left-handed batter has been out of favour with the Indian team since being dropped from the BCCI central contract list. Since then, he has been taking part in domestic tournaments. Kishan was last part of the India squad during the tour of South Africa in 2023, which he had left midway. The batter had reportedly taken a personal break, which did not go down well with the BCCI. He has now been dropped down in the pecking order of the wicketkeeper's choices in the Indian team, with the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel way ahead of him in the race.