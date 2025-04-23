Menu Explore
'Ishan Kishan still playing for MI': SRH batter accused of 'fixing' as fans show no mercy after bizarre dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 23, 2025 09:10 PM IST

The bizarre incident left fans on social media fuming at Ishan Kishan, even questioning his integrity.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan, on Wednesday, was dismissed on a bizarre note against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as he walked off the field despite no appeal, only to realise later he was actually not out. The perplexing incident left fans on social media fuming at Ishan, even questioning his integrity.

Ishan Kishan walks off the field after losing his wicket during IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium(AP)
Ishan Kishan walks off the field after losing his wicket during IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium(AP)

The incident happened on the first ball of the third over when the length ball from Deepak Chahar went down the leg side against Ishan. The keeper collected the ball and was just ready to throw it back into play when the umpire called it a wide ball. But then, in just milliseconds, he changed his decision and raised his dinger after seeing Ishan walk off the field. There was barely any appeal from Mumbai Indians, with the likes of Chahar and captain Hardik Pandya rather having their focus on whether it was a wide ball or not.

Hardik quickly ran towards Ishan to pat him on his back for his 'spirit of cricket' act. However, the replay showed nothing on the snicko, leaving the SRH batter cursing himself in the dressing room.

The bizarre incident left fans confused and then angry, as they accused Ishan of "match-fixing."

A horror show for Sunrisers

Batting was their strength as Sunrisers finished runners-up in IPL 2024, but the same line-up has faltered this season, where the 2016 champions have managed only two wins so far to stand ninth in the points table.

Put to bat first, the Sunrisers finished the powerplay with just 24 runs for the loss of four wickets. This was the first time in 12 years that they had lost their opening four wickets for less than 20 runs. The sight could have been much worse, with SRH probably staring at the worst-ever batting show in IPL history, before Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery 44-ball 71, while stitching a valiant 99-run stand alongside Abhinav Manohar, who scored a well-composed 37-ball 43. SRH eventually finished with 145 for seven in 20 overs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs MI Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
