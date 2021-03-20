'They are ready to play T20 WC': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India vs England 5th T20
- Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on India's youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan, saying they are ready to play T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have taken international cricket by storm. Playing in their first T20I series, the dynamic duo have impressed the who’s who of cricket but the complement they received from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar would perhaps be one of the most cherished ones for the two dynamic cricketers.
Sachin said Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are ‘ready’ to play the T20 World Cup for India, which is scheduled to take place later this year.
"There is no question how talented both the players are," Tendulkar told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It eventually boils down to selection and the selection committee. But I can say that having played in IPL against all the leading foreign players, they are ready to play (in the Twenty20 World Cup)."
India vs England live score 5th T20I
Sachin, who has worked with both Suryakumar and Kishan when he was the mentor of Mumbai Indians in IPL, said both of them have come up through the ranks the hard way and they looked ‘fantastic’ in their maiden tryst with international cricket in the T20I series against England.
"They are very good players. I have spent a lot of time with Surya, he looked fantastic.
"Before the last IPL season, when Ishan was practising in the nets, there were a number of things which one could see. He was trying to get his bat swing (right), and be mentally stable. From there on, how he has progressed is remarkable," Tendulkar added.
On his debut, Kishan smashed 56 to lead India to win in the 2nd T20I while Suryakumar, batting in his first international match, scored 57 in 4th T20I to emerge as the Player of the Match.
Sachin acknowledged the role IPL has played in the rise of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.
"What IPL has done is it has given exposure to players to play against the leading players in the world.
"Even before you've played for the country, you have the chance to play against them. During our time, it was for the first time ... Now with so may leagues across the globe, it's never the first time," Tendulkar said.
