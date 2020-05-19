Ishant Sharma reveals name of ‘best coach he has ever met’

cricket

Ishant Sharma has slowly but surely emerged as one of Indian cricket’s hidden gems over his long international career. After a rather mediocre few years, Ishant has emerged as a seasoned fast bowler for the Indian team and is currently leading the charge in the fast bowling department in Test cricket.

The lanky paceman has been associated with the Indian Premier League from the year of its inception, having played for several franchises over the years. Last season he was picked up by home team Delhi Capitals. Ishant, who had ceased to be a part of the limited overs set up, having played his last ODI in 2016 and last T20I in 2013, wasn’t very sure of himself at the start of the season.

Ishant though was motivated to do well after a chat with coach Ricky Ponting, which he revealed during a recent Instagram live session with his IPL franchise.

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever met. I was very nervous when I was making a return to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutante walking into the camp the first day, but he gave me a lot of confidence since the first day I arrived at the camp.

“He just told me, ‘You’re a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Just don’t worry about anything - you’re my first choice.’ And I think that bit of conversation really helped me,” Ishant recalled.

Ishant ended the 2019 tournament with 13 wickets, his second best IPL performance ever and was the leader of the pack for the Delhi Capitals, who managed to reach the play-offs after a long gap.