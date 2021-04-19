'It actually backfired': Gambhir points out KKR captain Morgan's 'massive gamble' against RCB's AB de Villiers

Former India cricketer and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir was critical of the decisions made by KKR captain Eoin Morgan during his side's Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

With Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders, RCB posted 204/4 in 20 overs against KKR, despite losing two wickets, including that of captain Virat Kohli, in the 2nd over itself.

Gambhir criticised Morgan for switching Varun Chakravarthy with Shakib al Hasan in the next over, while speaking on Star Sports, and then he also questioned the decision to give 18th and 20th over to Andre Russell with AB de Villiers in the middle.

Gambhir was asked about his opinion on ABD's innings. "The more you watch him, the more you start loving him. He has done it many times. This is not something once in a lifetime. This is a masterclass, but he has done it year after year, in every IPL," he said on Star Sports.

"That's the reason why I thought, bowling Andre Russell in the 18th and the 20th over against AB de Villiers -- was a massive gamble," he pointed out.

"The first blunder was not giving Varun Chakravarthy the second over, and then giving Russell the 18th and the 20th over -- who has not bowled in this innings at all -- against AB de Villiers.

"It actually backfired. They could have kept someone like Prasidh Krishna or Pat Cummins for the final overs. Because AB could hurt you big time," Gambhir signed off.

KKR could only muster 166/8 in 20 overs in response, losing the match by 38 runs.

