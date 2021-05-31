'It didn’t happen and was shocking': Kuldeep Yadav on not finding a spot in KKR XI despite turning track in Chennai

Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been going through a tough time in his career lately. Be it Team India of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, the wrist-spinner is continuously struggling to cement his spot. In 2021, he has played only three games – 1 Test and 2 ODIs for Team India. Whereas, in IPL, he didn’t feature in a single game before the tournament was suspended mid-way.

The KKR began their IPL 2021 campaign in Chennai – a venue that is known for spin-freindly tracks. However, Kuldeep didn’t get a chance in any of the three games played at Chepauk before the team shifted its base to Mumbai.

In an interview with Crictracker, the Chinaman bowler said he felt he was ready to play in Chennai during the IPL but not getting picked in the playing XI was ‘shocking’.

“Sometimes you feel you are ready to play but management doesn’t feel so. They think someone is better than you and they also think about the combination. These things happen in franchise cricket a lot. I thought I was ready to play in Chennai in IPL 2021 but it didn’t happen and it was shocking,” Kuldeep told Crictracker.

Kuldeep, who was picked for India’s upcoming England tour, is looking forward to the tour of Sri Lanka in July and currently working on his fitness.

“As of now, there is lockdown so we can’t go out. Practice sessions are not there but I am working really hard. I have got a fine gym at home, so I am working on my fitness and doing some shadow bowling. I am really looking forward to the Lanka series and I will be fully prepared before the tour,” said Kuldeep.