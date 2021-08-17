‘It gives a head-start in terms of getting used to the conditions': Jamieson eyes IPL as preparation ground for T20 WC

The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE, almost four months after the suspension of the tournament due to rising Covid-19 cases in its bio bubble. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson is looking forward to reunite with Royal Challengers Bangalore as he believes that the UAE leg would provide him a ‘head-start’ going into the ICC T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixture of the marquee event in which New Zealand will start their campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 round in Sharjah on October 26. The Kiwis are scheduled to play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jamieson, who will feature in the IPL 2021 in September and October, wants to have some good practice to fine-tune his T20 skillsets ahead of the World Cup.

“It certainly gives us, [and] me a little bit of a head-start in terms of getting used to those conditions and those grounds,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying.

“It's nice to have a block of T20 cricket going into the World Cup and, like I said, just a good chance to practice some T20 skillsets in the venues we're going to be playing on,” he added.

Talking about learnings from the first half of the cash-rich league, the New Zealand pacer said, “I think it was good to have the first block of T20 cricket and, I guess, you are constantly reviewing that and try and see what the plans are at certain stages of the game, certain conditions, different grounds, different batters.

“I guess there's no specifics around that sort of stuff. But just being involved around T20 cricket for a period of time, sort of, allows you to get into that sort of a mode,” he added.

Apart from former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand also have to contend with Afghanistan and two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

(With ANI Inputs)