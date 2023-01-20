Home / Cricket / ‘It is MS Dhoni, who from behind the stumps…’: Suresh Raina makes stunning ‘DRS’ revelation about MSD

‘It is MS Dhoni, who from behind the stumps…’: Suresh Raina makes stunning ‘DRS’ revelation about MSD

cricket
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Dhoni's teammate in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and former India cricketer, Suresh Raina has revealed that the right-handed batter knows about the fans' labelling of DRS on him.

MS Dhoni(file photo)
MS Dhoni(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

MS Dhoni is well known for his accuracy in getting umpire's on-field calls reviewed by the Decision Review System. A DRS call can turn the match on its head, imagine getting a dismissal in one's favour or having one overturned by DRS. Such timely and perfect calls by a team's captain, have proven to be the gamechanger on many occasions in a cricket match. Such is the former India captain's reading of the game and moments in the match that cricket fans have started calling DRS as Dhoni Review System.

Dhoni's teammate in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and former India cricketer, Suresh Raina has revealed that the right-handed batter knows about the fans' labelling of DRS on him. In an interaction with Viacom18 Sports, Raina highlighted how Dhoni is able to make the best call on taking the DRS or not.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's old two-word tweet resurfaces after Shubman Gill's record double century and it couldn't be more perfect

"MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the Dhoni Review System. Even for me, it has always been the Dhoni Review System. Only later, I discovered the real term. He always takes the review at the last second because the bowler always thinks that it is out but it is Dhoni, who, from behind the stumps has a clearer vision of all three stumps and can take a better call," said Raina.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will captain CSK in the upcoming IPL season in 2023. He has led the Yellow Army to four titles and is also the most-capped captain (210) in IPL history. The 41-year-old is in the fag end of his cricket career and speculations are high that he might retire from all forms of cricket after this IPL season. On 15 August 2020, he had retired from playing for the Indian national team.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl ms dhoni suresh raina indian premier league + 2 more
ipl ms dhoni suresh raina indian premier league + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out