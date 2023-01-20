‘It is MS Dhoni, who from behind the stumps…’: Suresh Raina makes stunning ‘DRS’ revelation about MSD

MS Dhoni is well known for his accuracy in getting umpire's on-field calls reviewed by the Decision Review System. A DRS call can turn the match on its head, imagine getting a dismissal in one's favour or having one overturned by DRS. Such timely and perfect calls by a team's captain, have proven to be the gamechanger on many occasions in a cricket match. Such is the former India captain's reading of the game and moments in the match that cricket fans have started calling DRS as Dhoni Review System.

Dhoni's teammate in IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and former India cricketer, Suresh Raina has revealed that the right-handed batter knows about the fans' labelling of DRS on him. In an interaction with Viacom18 Sports, Raina highlighted how Dhoni is able to make the best call on taking the DRS or not.

"MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the Dhoni Review System. Even for me, it has always been the Dhoni Review System. Only later, I discovered the real term. He always takes the review at the last second because the bowler always thinks that it is out but it is Dhoni, who, from behind the stumps has a clearer vision of all three stumps and can take a better call," said Raina.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will captain CSK in the upcoming IPL season in 2023. He has led the Yellow Army to four titles and is also the most-capped captain (210) in IPL history. The 41-year-old is in the fag end of his cricket career and speculations are high that he might retire from all forms of cricket after this IPL season. On 15 August 2020, he had retired from playing for the Indian national team.

