'It is ridiculous': Virat Kohli reacts to India's long break between Pakistan and New Zealand matches at T20 World Cup

India are playing New Zealand in only their second match of the T20 World Cup – the first in a week, following the match against Pakistan last Sunday. This is the longest gap any team has had between two matches at the ongoing ICC tournament, to which India captain Virat Kohli gave his verdict during the toss ceremony of the India-New Zealand game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes," Kohli said.

Like India, this is also New Zealand’s second match of the tournament. The BlackCaps played Pakistan on Tuesday - five days ago - which they lost. With fellow Group 2 teams Pakistan and Afghanistan having already played three games each, while Namibia and Scotland have competed in two matches, the Men in Blue and The BlackCaps have played the minimum among all six teams.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. India made two changes from the match against Pakistan brining in Ishan Kishan ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. An injured Suryakumar missed out due to a back spasms, which the BCCI confirmed through a tweet.

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," the board tweeted.

At the end of the Powerplay, India had lost both their openers, Ishan and KL Rahul, while Rohit Sharma was dropped on duck first ball as Adam Milne spilled a chance off the bowling of Trent Boult.