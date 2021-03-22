‘It made no sense not having India and Pakistan series’: Raja bats for India-Pak matches in World Test Championship
Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has stressed the fact that arch-rivals India and Pakistan should play in the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.
While speaking on YouTube Channel Cricket Bazz, Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
“The current format was lopsided and prolonged and it made no sense not having India and Pakistan series. Teams didn’t play the same number of matches and even the points system was weird. There should have been a 3-month window and everyone should have played against each other,” said Ramiz.
“Next time when the WTC is held no cricket should be held at that time, if you want to promote Test cricket and infuse life into it and also attract sponsors to this format. Sponsorship will only come when you will not give sponsors any other option to park their money,” he added.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team defeated England 3-1 at home to make it to the final of the mega ICC event which is scheduled to commence from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. They will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand who ended up at the second spot in the WTC points table.
Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator also raised his concerns about the concerned with Pakistan disappointing record in away games. He suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should plan six months in advance for better preparation in future.
“The condition of our away tours is bad. I don’t mind if you fight and lose, but if you already know that you are going to South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand and you will lose, so how will your fan base increase and how will you get confidence in the system,” he said.
“Pakistan should plan six months before any foreign tour and identify which areas they need to work upon when you are going for any away tour. The new lot that is coming, you need to train them like that. In that regard, we are behind because of which there is frustration. But if we will play more at home and win, so it will help us and we will go with confidence on away tours,” he concluded.
