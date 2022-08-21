'It means our bowling ain't world class?': Kaif slammed for taking 'dig' at Bumrah and Team India with 'Bazball' tweet

South Africa scripted a phenomenal win against England earlier this week, inflicting a first defeat for Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' combination as coach and captain. Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul saw England being reduced to 165 before a collective batting effort helped South Africa pull off a first-inning lead with a score of 326. Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen then combined in supreme fashion to fold the hosts for just 149 at the Lord's as South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs. Following the impressive win, India great Mohammad Kaif hailed South Africa with a ‘Bazball’ tweet, but fans on Twitter felt it was an indirect dig at Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The word ‘Bazball’ had became the talking point after England defeated incumbent World Test champions New Zealand at home under new coach McCullum. But while India were touted to shut the talk around it with a win at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test against in earlier in July, the Bumrah-led side lost by seven wickets.

ALSO READ: 'This means your team is a joke. Excuses are ready': Waqar Younis mercilessly trolled for 'Big relief for India' post

Fans felt Kaif's tweet on South Africa's win was an indirect dig at India's inability to pull off a win against new-look England.

“South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields. #SAvsENG,”- Kaif had tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how fans reacted…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the match against England in Birmingham, Bumrah led the side owing to Rohit Sharma's injury. Rishabh Pant's sensational 146 and Ravindra Jadeja's ton helped India notch up a score of 416 in the first innings before Bumrah's terrific three-fer and Mohammed Siraj's 4 for 66 helped the visitors fold England for 284. India piled on further pressure to add 245 runs more in the second innings leaving England with a record target of 378 runs to chase. But an unbelievable batting from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom scored their respective hundreds, saw England chase it down on the final day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON