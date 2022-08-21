'This means your team is a joke. Excuses are ready': Waqar Younis mercilessly trolled for 'Big relief for India' post

Pakistan on Saturday suffered a huge setback as star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the entire Asia Cup tournament and the subsequent T20I series against England due to a knee injury. Afridi has been a vital cog in Pakistan's T20I set-up and had played a pivotal role in their run to the semi-finals in 2021 T20 World Cup. However, for Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, he was more concerned about Pakistan's match against India post Shaheen injury news, leaving fans infuriated with his Twitter post on the same. Fans in return mercilessly trolled him for his tweet reminding him of India's win against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018 Asia Cup.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,” Waqar had posted on Twitter referring to the pacer's heroics with the new ball against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup which helped the Babar Azam-led side script a historic 10-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the post…

If one player's absence makes a team clueless then that team is a joke. We don't complain when our players get injured and miss matches because we know we've other player's who are waiting to perform. That's why we always above Pakistan in rankings and in winning Trophies too. https://t.co/wQR3MZD5aX — GUJARAT TITANS (@Gujrat_titans_) August 21, 2022

By this logic, @waqyounis99 would be relieved every time Ajay Jadeja got injured 😅. Hopefully, this time #WaqarYounis won’t delete his tweet or maybe blame it on a hacker like last time. https://t.co/fT5nZKYojV — Vishal Pushkar (@VISHALPUSHKAR6) August 20, 2022

Guess Sir , You Forgot This Match During 2018 Asia Cup. #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/DdcgbSWV9w pic.twitter.com/TFDxt4JU93 — Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) August 21, 2022

Bruh we don't have Bumrah,he is five times the bowler Shaheen will ever be https://t.co/QrmpA0Trod — Kushal (@Kushal_1305) August 20, 2022

What an irresponsible comment. With just 1 win u think Indian batting order is scared of pak bowling attack? We do not keep anything and do not let any bowler feel that.

We’re waiting for that contest again so that we cud give it back. Lucky you… @waqyounis99 #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/YmKLrIwwgs — Kapil Tyagi (@Back2Kapil) August 21, 2022

Notably, Shaheen had wreaked havoc with the new ball dismissing both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the first three overs reducing India to two down for just six in 2.1 overs. He later dismissed Virat Kohli as well in the match where Pakistan had won by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup tie last October.

Shaheen will be out of action for 4-6 weeks but he is expected to return for the T20 World Cup in October.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

