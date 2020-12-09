It’s not about individuals, it’s about our team: Sachin Tendulkar reacts on ‘void’ created by Virat Kohli’s absence for three Tests in Australia

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:43 IST

Acknowledging the fact that captain Virat Kohli’s absence for three Tests in the four-match series against Australia is certain to leave a ‘void’ in the Indian batting line-up, legendary Sachin Tendulkar stated that India do have the bench strength to put up a tough fight against the hosts.

“When you lose an experienced player like this (Kohli) there is without any doubt a void,” Tendulkar, the record run-maker and former India captain told AFP in an interview.

Tendulkar, however, was quick to add that it is never about individuals and Kohli’s absence will open doors for a youngster to make his mark at the ultimate stage.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’

“But let’s understand, this is not about individuals. It is about our team and the best part about Indian cricket right now is there is bench strength,” added Tendulkar.

“So Virat has to come back for personal reasons and some youngster is going to get a chance to play in his spot and that’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Kohli will only lead the side in the first of the four Tests, starting in Adelaide on December 17, before returning home for the birth of his first child.

Australia beat India in the one-day series 2-1, with the tourists reversing the result in the T20 series.

Also Read | ‘Misfields cannot be part of the game, they are doing it too much’

Kohli’s men, who enjoyed a historic first Test series win in Australia on their last tour in 2018-19, know this will be a tougher proposition.

Australia are just ahead of India in the world Test rankings and the Adelaide game will be India’s first day-night five-dayer on foreign soil.

But Tendulkar insisted that India’s bowling attack led by the fiery Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also stronger and can challenge Australia.

“Every era should be kept separate, I don’t like comparing,” he said, when asked if this was the strongest attack India has produced.

“But I can say that it (India) is a complete bowling attack. So it doesn’t matter what kind of surface you are playing on, you have got all sides covered.

“You have got bowlers who can swing the ball. When it comes to variations and awkwardness, that is also there.

“Someone hitting the deck hard is also there. We have got a wrist spinner, we have got finger spinners.”

(With AFP inputs)