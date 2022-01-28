'It was the final against SRH in 2018': Ngidi recalls Dhoni's key decision in title clash; 'Helped me grow as cricketer'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had made a scintillating return to the Indian Premier League in 2018 when had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament. Shane Watson slammed a brilliant century (117*) in the 179-run chase as the CSK cruised to an 8-wicket win after their bowlers put out a dominant performance in the title clash in Mumbai.

Over four years later, Lungi Ngidi, the South African speedster who was a part of the CSK XI in that final, opened up on MS Dhoni's captaincy decision in the game which gave him the important wicket of Deepak Hooda. Ngidi was economical in the match as he registered figures of 1/26 and took the wicket of Hooda in the 17th over.

Talking about the moment, Ngidi said that Dhoni “automatically changed the field,” which resulted in the wicket.

“It was the final against the Sunrisers (Hyderabad) in 2018, we hadn’t discussed a certain field placement but he automatically just changed my field and with that field, within a couple of balls, we got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved,” Ngidi told Times Now.

"So for me, that’s one thing that sticks out in my mind because in a final, to have such a moment like that and to execute the plan that he wanted, really gave me confidence in terms of how to bowl. It just showed me how in tune he is with the game in terms of how he sees it’s going to play out and it played out exactly the way I think he thought it was going to."

The South African pacer further added that playing under Dhoni's leadership helped him “grow as a cricketer.”

“I think the main thing is just the control that he has over the team and on the field, he really does bring a sense of calm. I’ve also learnt a lot more in my time that I’ve been with CSK just under his captaincy in terms of field settings, game plans and how to construct my bowling within an inning. I think from that moment it has really helped me grow as a cricketer,” said Ngidi.