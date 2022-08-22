'It was tough watching your friends play for India...': Samson's hard-hitting revelation on being in and out of team

All of just 27, Sanju Samson has come a long way in his cricket career. Hailed once as the future superstar of Indian cricket owing to his performances in domestic cricket and IPL, Samson, who made his India debut back in 2015, has been in and out of the team for a long time. Inconsistency has been the major reason behind that. But Samson has proven to be improved version of himself as seen in IPL as well in the last two years, but the inconsistency over his selection has continued and the India star, for the first time, has opened up on the same. (India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI)

Samson made a return to the India side before the IPL 2022 season this year. Captain Rohit Sharma was full of praise for the batter and hailed his importance in the batting line-up with the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia.

However, Samson has played in just six matches for India since then, scoring 179 runs at a strike rate of 158.40 with a half-century score.

Speaking to Rohan Gavaskar ahead of the start of the third ODI match against Zimbabwe in Harare, Samson revealed that it has been hard watching his friends play for India while he remains in and out of the side. He was also not picked for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

“To be very honest, I believe everything you go through impacts you in a positive manner. It was tough watching all your friends play for the country, but I really enjoyed playing those domestic games in that period,” he revealed.

Samson on Saturday won his first Man of the Match award for India in ODIs for his unbeaten 43 that helped India win the second match of the series against Zimbabwe by five wickets. He had also picked three catches as a wicketkeeper.

“I haven't got much time in the middle, so I wanted to test myself in a pressure situation. They were bowling some really good bouncers, but I really enjoyed my time in the middle,” he added.

