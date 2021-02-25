'It was very clever': Swann lauds Kohli's field placements to spin bowling
- Local boy Axar Patel picked up 6 wickets in the first innings while Ashwin took 3 wickets to move withing 3 wickets of becoming the fourth Indian bowler ever to take 400 Test wickets.
It is always a pleasure for a former spin bowler to look at other spinners do well, even if they are from the opposition team. England spin great Graeme Swann, who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Test series between India and England was all praise for Indian spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, after the two men spun the visitors out for 112 in the first innings of the third Test match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
England's dismal performance with the bat came after their captain Joe Root chose to bat first on winning the toss and completely misread the conditions, going into the match with just one spinner.
Swann, who lauded the India spinners, was equally appreciative of captain Virat Kohli's field setting when the tweakers were bowling. He said the field placements around the bat and in the deep were very clever and that's what didn't allow England to get any runs whatsoever.
India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 - Live Score and Updates
"Virat Kohli set very good fields. They had men in the outfield and also put a lot of pressure around the bat. They had deep men posted as well to tell to England 'if you are going to tee off, you will get caught in the deep'.
"It was very clever. It just stymied that run rate. England were going nowhere," Swann opined while speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports in the show Cricket Live at the end of play on day 1.
Local boy Axar Patel picked up 6 wickets in the first innings while Ashwin took 3 wickets to move withing 3 wickets of becoming the fourth Indian bowler ever to take 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was very clever': Swann lauds Kohli's field placements to spin bowling
- Local boy Axar Patel picked up 6 wickets in the first innings while Ashwin took 3 wickets to move withing 3 wickets of becoming the fourth Indian bowler ever to take 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw slams double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 7th highest List A score
- The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test Day 2 live: Root removes Rishabh Pant after Leach's double strike
'He's aware of his strength': Gavaskar explains how Axar excelled in third Test
- Axar also became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul at the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad. It is his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams England’s team selection 'against the best team in the world'
- In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV umpire bit too quick for my liking: Manjrekar on umpiring calls in 3rd Test
- IND vs ENG: Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused while England captain Joe Root and Broad were seen in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel: The perfect replacement
- After three innings bowling in whites for the very first time, Patel has returned 2/40, 5/60 and 6/38. Suffice to say, he has surpassed expectations, perhaps his own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did England pick four pacers for a spinning track?
- In its brief history, day-night Tests have tended to assist fast bowlers. In the 15 day-night Tests that have been played around the world before the ongoing match, fast bowlers have taken 354 wickets at an average of 24.47, and spinners 115 wickets at 35.38.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root & Silverwood meet match referee over 'unusually quick' TV umpire decisions
- "The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play," an England team spokesperson said in the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England in 3rd Test
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal
- Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes dropped catch brings soft signal rule in focus
- The TV umpire overruled the “Out” soft signal (on-field umpires’ own call before technology adjudicates) and the incident renewed the debate whether soft signal can be an informed decision with very limited reaction time for the umpires on ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox